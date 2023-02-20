International Gospel Fellowship Ministries will hold a church yard sale on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be held at the church, located at 4481 Hwy. 334, Commerce.
For more information, contact igfministries@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/IGFMinistries or igfonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.