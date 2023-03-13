International Gospel Fellowship Ministries church yard sale scheduled for March 25 has been cancelled.
"Please stop by Sundays for Higher Living at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday service at 12 p.m.," church leaders said.
The church is located at 4481 Hwy. 334, Commerce.
