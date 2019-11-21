Johnson Drive Baptist Church will host a special country gospel Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. with Justin Terry, a country gospel artist from Knoxville, Tenn.
Terry is a vocalist, songwriter and musician. He has toured extensively in the United States and Europe with world-renowned groups such as The Blackwood Quartet, The Stamps Quartet and The Rebels Quartet. Terry was a member of Cross4Crowns and served as their bass vocalist for six years before embarking on a solo career in 2012. He has recorded four projects which have seen sales on five continents.
Johnson Drive Baptist Church is located at 145 Johnson Dr., Athens.
For more information, contact Cathy Benedict at 706-548-0807 or by email at newsoundpromo@bellsouth.net.
