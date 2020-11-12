Kingdom Culture Church will host a prayer call every Monday at 7 p.m.
"If you have specific prayer request text them anonymously to 706-389-0058 to be added to the prayer focus," church leaders said.
You can also dial-in to 301-715-8592 (with access code 743-324-2427) to listen as well.
