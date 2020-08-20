Kingdom Culture Church will host its first pastor's anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served from 1-2 p.m.
Pastor Rochard White, of New Beginnings Worship Center Commerce, will be the guest speaker.
The event will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center, located at 61 Kissam St., Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.