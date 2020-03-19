The Kingdom Culture Church will host Holy Week services at 7 p.m. April 6-10.
The schedule will be:
•Monday – Pastor Richard White.
•Tuesday – Bishop Marlon Knox.
•Wednesday – Pastor Ricardo Smith.
•Thursday – Minister Andrea Lipscomb and Pastor Quincy Bennett.
•Friday – Minister Sandy Bailey Gwen and Pastor Kenneth Sims.
The church is at 261 Cobb St., Jefferson.
