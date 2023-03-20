The Ladies of Special Edition will host their annual Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
This year, organizers are combining all ages (1-11) for the egg hunt.
There will be free food, free popcorn and a cake walk. There will also be a $100 grand prize egg.
This event will be held at V. S. Hughey Park on Gordon Street in Jefferson.
