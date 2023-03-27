The Little Country Church, located on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, will hold Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 9.
SonRise Service will be at 8 a.m. followed by donuts and coffee. Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and Worship Hour will be held at 10 a.m.
