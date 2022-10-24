Living Free Ministry plans Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.
"Come out for an exciting night of clean, safe fun for the entire family, candy, hamburgers and hot dogs," church leaders said.
Living Free is located at 11355 Commerce Rd., Athens. For more information, call 706-983-1428
