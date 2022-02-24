Madison Street Baptist Church will host an afternoon of bluegrass gospel music on Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m.
The event will feature Tugalo Holler.
A fellowship meal will follow.
Madison Street Baptist is located at 188 Madison St., Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Madison Street Baptist Church will host an afternoon of bluegrass gospel music on Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m.
The event will feature Tugalo Holler.
A fellowship meal will follow.
Madison Street Baptist is located at 188 Madison St., Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.