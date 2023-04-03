Maxey Hill Baptist Church will host its annual men and women's day on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
The Rev. Tommy Mayweather, pastor of Austin Chapel Baptist Church in Winder, will be the guest speaker.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Maxey Hill Baptist Church will host its annual men and women's day on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
The Rev. Tommy Mayweather, pastor of Austin Chapel Baptist Church in Winder, will be the guest speaker.
This year's theme is "Men and Women Living with Enthusiasm for Christ" taken from Colossians 3:23.
Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after the service.
Maxey Hill is located at 333 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.