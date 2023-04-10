Miracle Deliverance House of Prayer is hosting a cookout fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m.
The cookout will be held at Quality Foods, 3185 Maysville Rd., Commerce. Organizers will also deliver.
All proceeds will go toward rebuilding the local church, located at 46 Hickory St., Commerce. Donations will also be accepted.
Place orders by calling 706-612-5720.
