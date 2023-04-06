Miracle Deliverance House of Prayer will host its 40th annual pastor appreciation for Apostle Carol Patman on Sunday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.
This event will be held at the Comfort Suites hotel in Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 9:20 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.