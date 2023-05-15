Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce is hosting an end-of-the-school-year celebration on Sunday, May 21, from 6-8 p.m.
The church is hosting a party on the front lawn with games, bouncy houses, snacks and fun for the whole family.
This event also features a color run.
The event is free, but you can purchase an event T-shirt and sunglasses for $15. Teachers and administrators get their T-shirt for free when they register.
Register for the event at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRP5Q3L
