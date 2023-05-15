New Beginnings Outreach Ministries of Miracle Deliverance is having a cookout on Saturday, May 20, at 11:30 a.m.
“Please help support us to re-open our local church on 46 Hickory St., Commerce,” church leaders said.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
The cookout will be held at 517 S. Elm St., Commerce.
