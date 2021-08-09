New Faith Christian Center will celebrate the Rev. Bobby Patman Jr. during pastor's appreciation day on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Patman's father, the Rev. Bobby Patman Sr.
The church is located at 402 MLK Dr., Commerce.
Updated: August 9, 2021 @ 3:07 pm
