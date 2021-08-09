New Faith Christian Center will celebrate the Rev. Bobby Patman Jr. during pastor's appreciation day on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Patman's father, the Rev. Bobby Patman Sr.

The church is located at 402 MLK Dr., Commerce.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.