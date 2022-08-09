New Faith Christian Center will celebrate pastor's appreciation on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Bobby Patman Sr., pastor of Indian Creek Baptist Church in Madison.
New Faith is located at 402 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Commerce.
The Rev. Bobby Patman Jr. is the pastor at New Faith.
