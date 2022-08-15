New Harmony Baptist Church will have homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Special music by Ordained Children will be presented at 11 a.m. The Rev. Geter Owens will speak at the service.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
New Harmony Baptist Church will have homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Special music by Ordained Children will be presented at 11 a.m. The Rev. Geter Owens will speak at the service.
A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. Attendees are asked to bring your favorite dishes. Barbecue and drinks will be provided.
There will be no Sunday school.
New Harmony is located at 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-540-5796.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.