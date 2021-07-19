New Salem United Methodist Church plans its annual homecoming on Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m.
"This year, we will be celebrating with uplifting praise with the Rev. Charlie Green bringing the message, special music with Don Baldwin and Pianist Aretha Hill," church leaders said.
The service will be followed by a covered dish lunch in fellowship hall.
New Salem UMC is located at 2170 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
