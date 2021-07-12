New Salem Baptist Church plans a tent revival on Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club on Gordon St. in Jefferson.
Guest revivalist is Pastor Sylvia Watkins.
A book bag giveaway is also planned on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club on Gordon St. in Jefferson.
