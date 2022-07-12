New Salem Methodist Church will hold its homecoming service on Sunday, July 24, at 10:45 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Luis Ortez of Young Harris Methodist Church in Athens will be the special speaker. Special music will be presented by Perry House of Jefferson.
There will also be a covered dish lunch following the Sunday service.
New Salem is located at 2170 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-658-7207 or 706-654-8517.
