New Salem Baptist Church, Jefferson, will celebrate Pastor Elijah McDonald’s first anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Dinner will be served.
Galilee Christian Church is partnering with Mark Valentine Financial Coaching to bring “Financial Peace University (FPU),” to Jefferson. Valentine, who is a Ramsey Certified Master Financial Coach, will facilitate the 9-week class that was authored by national radio personality Dave Ramsey.
The weekly class, which is open to the general public, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Worship Building on the Galilee Campus. The fee for the class is $59.90 per household/couple.
- Crossroads Church in Jefferson
- will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
Jolly Agers
- group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
River of Life Worship Center
- offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
The WMU
- meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce. “Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said. First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
