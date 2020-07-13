The New Salem Baptist Church outreach ministry will give away book bags and supplies on Saturday, July 18.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the V. S. Hughey Park in Jefferson on Gordon St.
For more information, contact Billy Shields at 706-296-8874.
