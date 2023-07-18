Oconee Baptist Church is hosting a back-to-school bash on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be live music, food, games and free school supplies.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 8:26 am
A number of musicians will perform including iDie, Tom Howard, Rock n' Earl, Yung Christ Kidd, Nalaak and J'Mu.
Oconee Baptist is located at 4554 Hwy. 82 North, Commerce.
For more information, visit the Oconee Baptist Church Facebook page.
