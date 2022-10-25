Dugar Strickland will be hosting an Old Fashion Picking and Grinning at StonePath Church on Friday night, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
All local singers and musicians are encouraged to come and pick and grin.
Masks are optional. The event will be inside the sanctuary.
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
For more information, call Strickland and 706-654-0551.
