Paradise African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its homecoming and annual revival.
Homecoming will be June 12 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker is the Rev. Gregory Bridges, Mount Zion AME in College Park.
Revival will be held June 12-14 beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Christopher Wimberly, pastor of Hunter Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.