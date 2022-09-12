Paradise AME Church will host a Christian Comedy Show on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.
This event will be held in the Jackson EMC auditorium.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.
Comedians include C-Dawg, Keonna Scott, Lady Q and MZ Wallstreet. The Gospel Royalaires will perform at the show as well.
