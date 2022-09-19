Paradise AME will celebrate its annual Women's Day on Sept. 25.
The Rev. Hope Sutton will be the guest speaker at 3 p.m.
The theme is "God Guides and Provides," Isaiah 58:11.
Carry-out meals will be served in the J.B. Lester Fellowship Hall after the service.
Paradise AME is located at 431 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Jefferson.
