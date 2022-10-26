Paradise African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its 168th church anniversary on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Presiding Prelate of the 6th Episcopal District, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. This year's theme is “God has Done Great Things for Us, We are Filled with Joy," Psalm 126:3.
