Paradise A.M.E. in Jefferson is seeking a keyboard player, saxophonist, guitar player and a minister of music.
Musicians must be able to read music or play by ear.
The Rev. Willie J. Wynn is the pastor of the church.
He is interested in starting a men's choir and a men's and women's choir for the community. If interested, call Wynn at 404-273-1228.
The church is at 432 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Jefferson.
