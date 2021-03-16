A singing will be held Sunday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Acres Church, Maysville.
The special service will feature Gerald Sweatman and Stanley Pierce.
For more information, contact Tammy Roberts at 678-677-6146.
Pleasant Acres Church is located at 129 Hale Rd., Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.