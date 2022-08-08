Pond Fork Baptist Church will celebrate its old fashioned day homecoming and revival.
Homecoming will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Wheeler and the Wheeler Family Singers, of Clermont.
Revival will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. Dr. Chris Haizlip, of Statesville, N.C., will speak on Thursday, while Dr. Mike Bagwell, of Tunnel Hill, will speak on Friday.
Johnny Knight is the pastor. Chris Hulsey is associate pastor.
Pond Fork is located at 2615 Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
For more information, call 706-693-2442.
