Purpose Church plans a Labor Day gospel singing on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.
The event will feature Blood Bought, Brian Burchfield, Shelia Caudell, Christopher and Brittany Davis, Robin and Paula Dyer and Connie Perry Ministries.
Concessions and a cake walk start at 11 a.m.
Purpose Church is located at 103 Thyatira Community Church Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, contact pastor Michael Green at 770-540-9450.
