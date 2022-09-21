Redeemed Baptist Church plans a yard sale on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items that will be sold include clothes, books, kitchen items, furniture, DVDs, VCR recordings, glassware, Tupperware, shoes and collectibles. Baked goods and drinks will also be available for purchase.
