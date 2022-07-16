Restored Life Church plans a back-to-school beauty and barber event on Aug. 6 from 12-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Commerce Civic Center.
This is a free event, but an appointment is required and must be made by July 30. To reserve an appointment, visit https://app.promotix.com/events/details/Barber-and-Beauty-Back-to-school-Event-tickets
For more information, call 678-400-7568, email churchadmin@rlifechurch.org or visit the church's Facebook or Instagram pages.
