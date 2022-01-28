Cave Springs Baptist Church has named the Rev. Phil Carpenter as its interim pastor.
Carpenter was born in Gainesville in 1943. He graduated from South Hall High School in 1962.
Carpenter graduated from Truett McConnell College in 1964 and later earned a degree in education from Georgia Southern University in 1966. He also has a degree in education from North Georgia College and State University and he earned his specialist's degree from the University of Georgia.
His first coaching and teaching job was at Bainbridge High School, where he coached many sports, including football, for two years. He was head football coach at South Hall high School for four years, then he went to Norcross High School as athletic director and head football coach for years. He became assistant principal and athletic director at East Hall High School from 1976-79 and went to Johnson High School as principal from 1979-87. He was principal at McEver Elementary School for 11 years where he retired from education in 1998.
Grace Baptist church was his home church, where he was the volunteer Sunday school superintendent, choir director and deacon. He was a full-time volunteer as the Jesus Now Class teacher at Chestnut Mountain Church where there were more than 125 attendees for over seven years.
He pastored at Chicopee Baptist Church for more than seven years, then pastored at Sugar Hill Baptist for seven-and-a-half years before his retirement from pastoring.
Carpenter has been married to Patsy Carpenter for 55 years. They have two children, Lance and Tiffany, and four grandchildren, Tatum, Rylan, Kinsey and Hadli.
"He is an avid hunter and golfer, but most importantly, he loved his savior, Jesus Christ, passionately," church leaders said.
Cave Springs is located at 3274 Holly Springs Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.