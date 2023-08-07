The Little Country Church will be holding Revival on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, August 23, at 7 p.m. with Brother Dugar Strickland as the guest speaker.
The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Rd., Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.