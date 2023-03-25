River of Life Worship Center in Nicholson is having an Easter worship service and glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Nicholson City Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 10:58 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.