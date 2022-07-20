Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville plans its tent revival on Aug. 7-12 with special singing starting at 7 p.m.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs.
In case of inclement weather, the revival will be held inside the church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 10:33 pm
Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville plans its tent revival on Aug. 7-12 with special singing starting at 7 p.m.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs.
In case of inclement weather, the revival will be held inside the church.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.