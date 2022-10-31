St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church has announced that beginning Nov. 1, the Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday daily Mass will be held at 10 a.m.
There is no time change for Masses on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church has announced that beginning Nov. 1, the Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday daily Mass will be held at 10 a.m.
There is no time change for Masses on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.
The group recitation of the Rosary will move to 9:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, and the Busy Hands Ministry will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, after the 10 a.m. Mass in the church library.
In other church news, the ladies of the parish will have a booth at the Jefferson Holiday Market Nov. 4-6 selling homemade cakes, pies and desserts.
St. Catherine Laboure is located at 180 Elrod Rd., Jefferson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.