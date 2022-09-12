St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church will have a booth at Art in the Park on Sept. 17-18.
"We will be cooking and serving bratwurst, hot dogs, sauerkraut, slaw and drinks," church leaders said. "Please come and enjoy lunch and support The Ladies Guild and The Knights of Columbus."
In other church news, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament has been extended to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday. Sign-up for an hour increment in the adoration notebook.
A "busy hands committee" has been formed for anyone who enjoys knitting, crocheting, needlework or crafting. The next meeting is Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. in the church library. Participants make shawls, baby blankets, chemo hats and gifts for parishioners and the community. Meetings are held monthly and more information is available in the church bulletin.
St. Catherine's is located at 180 Elrod Rd., Jefferson. The church phone number is 706-367-7220.
The Mass schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 12:10 p.m.; Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.; and weekend Masses are held Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. in Spanish and 10 a.m. in English.
The Rev. Paul Moreau is pastor.
