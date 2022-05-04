St. Paul First Baptist Church will celebrate its men's fellowship on Sunday, May 15.
Deacon Willie Hughey will speak at 11 a.m.
E. M. McDonald Sr., pastor of New Salem Baptist Church in Jefferson, will speak at 3 p.m.
St. Paul also plans a chicken-que on Saturday, May 14, at noon. Chicken plates are $10.
St. Paul First Baptist is located at 573 Gordon St., Jefferson.
