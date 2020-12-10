Apostle Carol Patman and the New Beginnings Outreach Ministries of Miracle Deliverance plan a toy drive.
The event will be held Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
“Allow us to help bring joy to you and your family this holiday season,” organizers said.
Refreshments will be served.
The Commerce Civic Center is located at 110 State St., Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.