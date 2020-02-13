The Christian Way Singers will be at Victory Chapel Holiness Church in Maysville at 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
The church is at 1337 Bob Mann Rd.
The Rev. Ricky Rider is the pastor.
For more information, call Carolyn at 706- 652-2756.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Christian Way Singers will be at Victory Chapel Holiness Church in Maysville at 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
The church is at 1337 Bob Mann Rd.
The Rev. Ricky Rider is the pastor.
For more information, call Carolyn at 706- 652-2756.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.