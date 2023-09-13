Walnut Fork Baptist Church is hosting its first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walnut Fork Baptist Church is hosting its first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Whether you want to compete or eat, there will be lots of fun," church leaders said.
Participants can compete for awards and cash prizes.
Attendees can buy tickets to vote for your favorite chili ($1 for 1 ticket or $5 for 6 tickets).
There will also be door prizes, vendors and face painting. A cake auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can also pre-oder whole smoked Boston butts for $35. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit walnutforkbc.org or email wfbchwy60@gmail.com or foundarockga@gmail.com.
All proceeds will benefit the church missions fund.
Walnut Fork is located at 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton.
