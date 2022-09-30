Warren Chapel United Methodist Church will host its fall chicken-que and brunswick stew sale on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8.
House are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Chicken plates are $10. Stew is $6 for a pint and $12 for a quart.
Warren Chapel UMC is located at 468 Homer Rd., Commerce.
