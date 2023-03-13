Warren Chapel United Methodist Church plans a one-night spring revival on March 22 at 7 p.m.
Speakers include Pastor Rochard White, of New Beginnings Worship Center, and Pastor Draco Brown, of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Commerce. Other guests include Pastor Bobby Patman, of New Faith Christian Center, and Pastor Earl Tyson of Restored Life Church, and others.
