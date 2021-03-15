Webbs Creek Baptist Church plans an Easter egg hunt/pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The church is located at 647 Webbs Creek Rd., Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 15, 2021 @ 7:48 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.