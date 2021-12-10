White Plains Baptist Church will host a New Year's Eve singing on Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Mercy's Cry will perform.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 10:01 am
