Women of Bethany United Methodist Church will host Bingo on Saturday, March 4, from 1-3 p.m.
The fee is $10. Light snacks will be provided.
Prizes will be awarded.
Bethany UMC is located at 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, call 706-367-8042.
